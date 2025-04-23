$INOD stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INOD stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $28,107,400 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $INOD:
$INOD Insider Trading Activity
$INOD insiders have traded $INOD stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACK ABUHOFF (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 830,000 shares for an estimated $38,213,094.
- NAUMAN SABEEH TOOR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 706,984 shares for an estimated $35,621,913.
- ASHOK MISHRA (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 528,650 shares for an estimated $25,249,538.
- STEWART R MASSEY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $4,920,220.
- MARISSA B ESPINELI (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,333 shares for an estimated $3,760,867.
- LOUISE C FORLENZA has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 49,758 shares for an estimated $2,234,094.
$INOD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $INOD stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 892,663 shares (+1718.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,278,041
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC removed 491,135 shares (-54.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,409,655
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 422,894 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,712,770
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 293,687 shares (+2038.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,606,510
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 285,501 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,282,999
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 242,871 shares (+322.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,598,261
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 229,289 shares (+5883.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,061,501
$INOD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INOD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
