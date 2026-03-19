INOD EBITDA Strength Signals Operating Leverage, More Upside Ahead?

Innodata Inc. INOD is increasingly demonstrating that its business model is scaling efficiently, with recent results highlighting meaningful operating leverage. The company delivered a strong fourth-quarter performance, with revenues rising 22% year over year and adjusted EBITDA reaching $15.7 million, or 22% of revenues, signaling improved cost absorption as growth accelerates.

What stands out is that this profitability expansion comes despite continued investments in talent, infrastructure and innovation. Management has been proactively building capacity ahead of demand and expanding its engineering and data science teams, yet margins have still exceeded expectations. This suggests that incremental revenues are flowing through at higher contribution levels, a key indicator of operating leverage.

The underlying driver is surging demand across the generative AI lifecycle, from model training to evaluation and optimization. Innodata is not just benefiting from volume growth but also from a shift toward higher-value, innovation-led services. Its evolving mix, spanning agentic AI, security-focused data solutions and physical AI, positions the company deeper within customer workflows, improving pricing power and stickiness.

Looking ahead, management expects revenue growth of 35% or more in 2026, with potential upside as AI adoption accelerates. At the same time, increasing automation, synthetic data capabilities and platform-based solutions are likely to structurally enhance margins over time.

Overall, Innodata appears to be entering a phase where scale, innovation and efficiency reinforce each other, pointing to sustained EBITDA strength and further upside potential if execution remains on track.

INOD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Innodata have declined 38.6% in the past six months against the industry’s 11.6% growth. In the same time frame, stocks like CACI International Inc CACI and CGI Inc. GIB up 21.4% and down 23.5%, respectively.

INOD 1-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, INOD trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, much higher than the industry’s average of 25.52. On the other hand, CACI International and CGI’s P/E stand at 19.81 and 10.53, respectively.

P/E (F12M)



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INOD’s 2026 sales and earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 36% and 9.8%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 have decreased in the past 30 days.



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INOD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.