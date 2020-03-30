Markets
INO

INO Reports Positive Interim Data In Treatment Of HPV-Related Vulvar Dysplasia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) has reported encouraging interim data from its phase II trial of VGX-3100 in women with vulvar dysplasia, also known as high grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (HSIL), a precancerous condition caused by high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) types 16 and/or 18.

In the trial, a total of 22 subjects have received 4 doses of VGX-3100 at Weeks 0, 4, 12, and 24. The interim data are from 10 subjects who have completed their primary endpoint evaluation at six months following treatment with VGX-3100.

According to the interim results, 80% (8 out of 10 subjects) had a reduction (2 cm2 on average) in qualifying lesion area (average 60% reduction) of which 20% (2 of 10) completely resolved their vulvar high grade squamous intraepithelial lesion and had no virus detectable in the healed area, 6 months following treatment.

INO is currently trading at $8.79, up 5.65%.

