Is Innventure, Inc. (INV) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Innventure, Inc. (INV) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Innventure, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 234 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Innventure, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INV's full-year earnings has moved 24.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, INV has returned 57.4% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -12.7%. As we can see, Innventure, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Kforce (KFRC) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 51.1%.

For Kforce, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Innventure, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 112 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.1% this year, meaning that INV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Kforce belongs to the Staffing Firms industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #216. The industry has moved +18.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Innventure, Inc. and Kforce. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Innventure, Inc. (INV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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