Is Innventure, Inc. (INV) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Innventure, Inc. (INV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Innventure, Inc. is one of 235 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Innventure, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INV's full-year earnings has moved 24.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, INV has gained about 39.6% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -9.4%. This shows that Innventure, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kforce (KFRC). The stock is up 55.9% year-to-date.

In Kforce's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Innventure, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 112 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.5% this year, meaning that INV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Kforce belongs to the Staffing Firms industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #195. The industry has moved +18.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Innventure, Inc. and Kforce as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Innventure, Inc. (INV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.