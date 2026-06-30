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Innventure Appoints Bill Grieco As New Chief Executive Officer

June 30, 2026 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Innventure, Inc. (INV) said on Tuesday that it has appointed Bill Grieco as its Chief Executive Officer with effect from December 1. He will succeed Bill Haskell, who will retire as CEO of Innventure.

Grieco currently serves as the founding CEO of Refinity, one of Innventure's operating companies. He will remain in his role as CEO of Refinity until October 1.

From 2022 to 2024, Grieco served as Innventure's Chief Technology Officer. Prior to Innventure, Grieco was the CEO of the RAPID Manufacturing Institute, a public-private partnership formed to boost modular process intensification and transform production in the process industries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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