Innventure Announces $9.75 Mln Strategic Investment In Accelsius

(RTTNews) - Monday, Innventure, Inc. (INV) announced a $9.75 million strategic investment in Texas-based Accelsius, a subsidiary of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI).

The proceeds, along with the recently disclosed issuance to Yorkville of convertible debentures in an aggregate principal amount of up to $15 million, is expected to provide working capital to support Innventure's ongoing business operations.

The closing of a private placement of Innventure common stock and warrants is anchored by CastleKnight.

Currently, INV is trading at $4.9, down 2.2 percent on the Nasdaq.

