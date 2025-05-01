InnSuites Hospitality Trust Reports Continued Revenue Growth in Fiscal Year 2025 Despite First Loss in Four Years

InnSuites Hospitality Trust reports revenue growth in Fiscal Year 2025, despite a net loss, while exploring new investment opportunities.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) announced its annual results for Fiscal Year 2025, reporting a revenue increase to approximately $7.6 million. The Tucson and Albuquerque Hotels also performed well, generating around $1.6 million combined in February and March of 2025. Despite being the first year with a loss in four years, IHT is optimistic about future profitability, citing cost-cutting measures and strategic investments, particularly in clean energy through UniGen Power Inc. The company successfully reduced its insurance costs significantly and expects potential revenue growth from its diverse investments. IHT has maintained its commitment to semi-annual dividends, achieving 55 consecutive years since it was listed on the NYSE.

Continued revenue growth with total revenues for Fiscal Year 2025 reaching approximately $7.6 million, an increase from the previous fiscal year.

Strong performance from specific hotels, achieving combined revenue of approximately $1.6 million in the first two months of Fiscal 2025, also reflecting growth from the previous year.

The significant reduction in annualized insurance costs from $450,000 to approximately $100,000 for the current Fiscal Year, resulting in savings of about $350,000.

Uninterrupted payment of semi-annual dividends for 55 years, underscoring the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Fiscal Year 2025 marked the first loss for InnSuites Hospitality Trust in four years, indicating potential underlying issues in profitability.

The company is facing economic uncertainty, with increased tariffs posing a risk to future financial performance.

There are significant one-time non-cash adjustments in Fiscal 2025, which may obscure the true financial health of the company.

What were InnSuites Hospitality Trust's total revenues for Fiscal Year 2025?

Total revenues increased to approximately $7.6 million for Fiscal Year 2025, marking continued growth.

How did the hotels perform in the early months of Fiscal Year 2025?

The Tucson Hotel and Albuquerque Hotel combined generated approximately $1.6 million in revenue for February and March 2025.

What is the status of InnSuites’ investment in UniGen Power Inc.?

IHT holds stock and warrants in UniGen, potentially achieving a 15-20% ownership stake as UniGen raises capital.

What cost-cutting measures is InnSuites implementing for Fiscal Year 2026?

IHT has reduced annual insurance costs from approximately $450,000 to about $100,000, saving around $350,000.

How long has InnSuites maintained its dividend payments?

IHT has paid uninterrupted semi-annual dividends for 55 years, extending to include payments anticipated on August 4, 2025.

Full Release





Phoenix, AZ, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American: IHT)



reported annual results with continued revenue growth in Fiscal Year 2025, (February 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025), with Total Revenues increasing to approximately $7.6 million, a further increase from the prior Fiscal Year total.





IHT hotel operations were strong in the 2025 Fiscal Year ended January 31, 2025. Both the Tucson Hotel and Albuquerque Hotel also achieved excellent results for the combined months of February and March, of the current Fiscal Year. Combined Revenue for both hotels was approximately $1.6 million for the first two months of Fiscal 2025, an increase from the first two months of the prior Fiscal Year.





The Fiscal 2025 Combined Hotel Average Daily Rate (ADR) increased $2.22, an increase of 2.28% from the prior Fiscal Year. The Combined Revenue Per Available Room (REVPAR), also increased from the prior Fiscal Year, by $0.36, a 0.49% improvement.





InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT), in late 2019, made a diversification investment in UniGen Power Inc., (UPI), developing a patented, high profit potential, efficient clean energy generation innovation. With the continued growing demand for electricity from data centers plus the influx of electric cars, as well as projected growing needs for artificial intelligence, increased demand for electricity over the next five years is projected to approximately double. IHT holds stock, convertible bonds and warrants that, if fully exercised, could result in IHT holding an approximately up to 15-20% ownership stake in UniGen.





UniGen is currently concentrating on its next round of capital raising, which IHT may or may not participate in. UniGen is a high-risk investment offering high potential investment return if and when successful.





IHT management believes that due to real estate held on the books of IHT at book values believed to be significantly below current market value and due to the clean energy diversification high profit potential ahead, the IHT future looks bright. IHT management is also exploring additional diversification investment opportunities.





InnSuites Hospitality Trust Fiscal Year 2025 was its first Fiscal Year with a loss in the last four Fiscal Years, dating back to Fiscal Year ended 1/31/21. Going forward, IHT is focused on cost cutting at a time of increased tariff/economic uncertainty. For example, the Tucson Hotel specifically incurred annualized insurance costs totaling approximately $450,000 in Fiscal Year 2025, just ended. Those insurance-related costs have been reduced significantly to approximately $100,000 for the current Fiscal Year 2026, resulting in savings of approximately $350,000. Fiscal 2025 also included several one-time non-cash adjustments including adjusting Hotel Frequent Traveler Rewards, and property tax accruals. Modest improvements in total hotel revenue, improved operating profits due to cost cutting measures, the potential of the aforementioned various diversification opportunities, and being listed on the NYSE-American provide positive equitable assets, and all bode well for the continued success of the Trust. We believe that the Trust will once again be profitable in future years, especially with the potential success of and maturing of diversification investments.





Our most recent semi-annual dividend at the start of Fiscal Year 2026 extended IHT’s uninterrupted, continuous annual dividends to 55 years, since 1971, when IHT was first listed on the NYSE, with semi-annual dividends paid February 5, 2024, and anticipated for August 4, 2025.





For more information, visit



www.innsuitestrust.com



and



www.innsuites.com



.





Forward-Looking Statements





With the exception of historical information, matters discussed in this news release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements regarding IHT’s review and exploration of potential strategic, operational, and structural alternative diversification investments, and expected associated costs and benefits are forward-looking. Actual developments and business decisions may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that could cause IHT’s actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include economic effects of tariffs, the uncertain outcome, impact, effects and results of IHT’s success in finding qualified purchasers for its hospitality real estate, or a reverse merger partner, the success of additional financing and timing of the UniGen clean energy and other potential diversification innovations, the continuation of semi-annual dividends in the year(s) ahead, collections of receivables, and other risks discussed in IHT’s SEC filings. IHT expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, all of which are expressly qualified by the foregoing, other than as required by applicable law.







