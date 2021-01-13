InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that IHT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of IHT was $2.34, representing a -42.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.08 and a 249.2% increase over the 52 week low of $.67.

IHT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IHT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.