Innsuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Innsuites Hospitality Trust said on July 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.02 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 20, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.11%, the lowest has been 0.22%, and the highest has been 2.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innsuites Hospitality Trust. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHT is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.85% to 261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 115K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHT by 21.41% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 30K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHT by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Carnegie Mellon University holds 10K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Innsuites Hospitality Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust operates, manages, and provides trademark license services for hotels. The Company develops, redevelops and owns, directly or indirectly through RRF Limited Partnership, studio and two-room suite hotels located primarily in the southwestern United States.

Additional reading:

