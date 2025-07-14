InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Semi-Annual Dividend and Updates on Operational Progress

InnSuites Hospitality Trust announces a $0.01 semi-annual dividend amid strong hotel performance and ongoing clean energy investments.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) announced a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share, continuing its 55-year streak of annual dividends, with payment scheduled for August 7, 2025. The board also confirmed that the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will take place on August 14, 2025. Hotel operations are performing well, with record revenue reported from both the Tucson and Albuquerque locations since the start of the 2026 Fiscal Year. IHT's diversification investments, particularly in clean energy through UniGen Power, are progressing, with 61% of prototype design engineering now completed. The company is optimistic about future growth, backed by recent record hospitality revenues and strong profitability in three of the past four fiscal years.

Potential Positives

InnSuites Hospitality Trust announced a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share, continuing a remarkable 55-year history of annual dividends, demonstrating financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company's hotel operations are performing strongly, with record revenue results achieved at both the Tucson Hotel and Albuquerque Hotel for the current fiscal year, indicating robust business performance.

IHT's diversification investments in UniGen’s clean energy innovation and IBC Hotels are progressing, suggesting potential for future growth and profitability beyond their traditional hospitality operations.

With three of the last four fiscal years showing profitability and record hospitality revenues in the current fiscal year, the company's financial outlook appears very positive.

Potential Negatives

The dividend of $0.01 per share may be perceived as low, especially in the context of a continuous 55-year dividend history, potentially raising concerns about the company's financial strength.

The investment in UniGen, while described as having high profit potential, is also characterized as high risk, which may lead to uncertainty regarding future returns.

The mention of risks associated with potential strategic alternatives and the continuation of dividend payments indicates ongoing uncertainties that may worry investors.

FAQ

What is the dividend announced by InnSuites Hospitality Trust?

InnSuites Hospitality Trust announced a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 7, 2025.

When will the annual meeting of shareholders take place?

The annual meeting of shareholders will be held on August 14, 2025, at 1:00 P.M. local time.

How has InnSuites hotel operations performed in 2026?

InnSuites hotel operations are strong, with record revenue results from Tucson and Albuquerque hotels in the current fiscal year.

What investment does IHT have in UniGen Power, Inc.?

IHT invested in UniGen, potentially acquiring a 15-20% ownership stake, focusing on clean energy generation innovations.

How long has IHT consistently paid dividends?

IHT has maintained an uninterrupted history of paying annual dividends for 55 years.

$IHT Insider Trading Activity

$IHT insiders have traded $IHT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LESLIE T KUTASI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,921 shares for an estimated $21,702,360.

$IHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $IHT stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Phoenix, AZ, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American: IHT)



On July 9, 2025, the Board of Trustees of IHT announced a semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 7, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 25, 2025. This announcement continues an uninterrupted 55-year history of annual dividends. InnSuites hotel operations continue to be strong, while the investments in UniGen’s diversified efficient clean energy innovation and IBC Hotels, each continue to progress.





IHT hotel operations are maintaining their solid start in the current 2026 Fiscal Year (February 1, 2025, to January 31, 2026), First and early Second Fiscal Quarter, with both the Tucson Hotel and Albuquerque Hotel achieving record revenue results for the current 2026 Fiscal Year to date (February 1, 2025, through July 14, 2025).





IHT filed its Fiscal 2025 Proxy on July 7



th



, 2025. The IHT Annual Report was filed on July 9



th



, 2025.





The IHT Board approved, and notice is hereby given that the Fiscal 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of IHT will be held at the InnSuites Hospitality Trust corporate offices located at 1730 E. Northern Avenue, Suite 122, Phoenix, Arizona 85020 (phone: 602-944-1500) on Wednesday August 14, 2025, at 1:00 P.M., local time. Shareholders of record of IHT at the close of business on July 3, 2025, are entitled to vote at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and any adjournments or postponements thereof.





InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT), in late 2019, made a diversification investment in privately held UniGen Power, Inc. (UniGen), developing a high profit potential, high risk, efficient clean electricity energy generation innovation. The UniGen design is fueled not only with abundant relatively clean natural gas but also with other even cleaner fuels such as ethanol and hydrogen (that emits only water). IHT holds stock, convertible bonds, and warrants that, if and when fully converted/exercised, could result in IHT holding up to an approximate 15-20% ownership stake in UniGen. UniGen has confirmed that prototype design engineering for the UPI 1000TA engine is now 61% complete, while they currently work on securing the next round of financing.





With 2026 Fiscal First Five Months hospitality revenues reaching all-time record levels, combined with three of the last four Fiscal Years of profitability, with continuing progress on the UniGen and IBC diversification investments, as well as real estate held at book values believed to be significantly below current market value, the IHT future looks bright.





For more information, visit



www.innsuitestrust.com



and



www.innsuites.com



.





Forward-Looking Statements





With the exception of historical information, matters discussed in this news release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements regarding IHT’s review and exploration of potential strategic, operational, and structural alternative diversification investments, and expected associated costs and benefits, as well as statements related to continuation of its 55 years of uninterrupted payment of annual dividends, are forward-looking. Actual developments and business decisions may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that could cause IHT’s actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include the uncertain outcome, impact, effects and results of IHT’s success in finding potential qualified purchasers for its hospitality real estate, or a reverse merger partner, continuation of growth of hospitality revenues and/or profit growth, timely collection of receivables, the success of and timing of the UniGen clean energy and IBC Hotels diversification innovations, the continuation of semi-annual dividends in the year(s) ahead, and other risks discussed in IHT’s SEC filings. IHT expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, all of which are expressly qualified by the foregoing, other than as required by applicable law.







FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:







Marc Berg, Executive Vice President





602-944-1500





email:



mberg@innsuites.com







INNSUITES HOTEL CENTRE





1730 E. NORTHERN AVENUE, 122





Phoenix, Arizona 85020





Phone: 602-944-1500



