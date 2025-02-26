INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $INVZ Reports Quarterly Earnings

INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES ($INVZ) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.14 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $6,030,000, beating estimates of $5,977,200 by $52,800.
INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIFTHDELTA LTD removed 6,398,822 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,297,584
- ANTARA CAPITAL LP removed 5,613,197 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,430,170
- CITIGROUP INC removed 4,899,523 shares (-60.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,231,198
- COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC removed 4,374,181 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,621,384
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 2,402,672 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,036,488
- MITSUBISHI UFJ ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. removed 1,819,394 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,056,581
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,682,732 shares (+5104.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,826,989
