Innoviz Q2 Revenue Surges on OEM Wins

Innoviz Technologies(NASDAQ:INVZ) reported Q2 2025 earnings on August 13, 2025, reporting revenues of $9.7 million and first-half 2025 revenues of $27.1 million, surpassing full-year 2024 results. Management reaffirmed 2025 full-year revenue guidance of $50 million to $60 million and raised non-recurring engineering (NRE) booking guidance to $30 million to $60 million for 2025, citing operational milestones and landmark OEM agreements as key drivers. This summary examines strategic customer wins, expansion into non-automotive markets, and vital financial management developments poised to affect the long-term investment thesis.

Innoviz secures top five OEM, expands automotive presence

Innoviz is executing on a statement of work (SOW) with a new top five global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for a Level 3 production passenger vehicle program targeting start of production (SOP) in 2027, with hundreds of InnovizTwo units scheduled for shipment in the coming months. This follows ongoing collaborations with Volkswagen and Mobileye, inserting Innoviz into major robotaxi and shuttle platform rollouts scheduled for 2026 and beyond.

"in June, we signed an SOW agreement with the top five passenger automotive OEM for a development project for a level three global production passenger vehicle program. This is a new program for us from a customer with whom we've been in discussion for quite some time. Beginning in Q2, we have been developing hardware and software modifications for the InnovizTwo to ensure seamless integration into the OEM's vehicle system. We've already begun shipping units to the customer, and we expect to ship hundreds of units in the coming months. This will facilitate a smooth ramp towards the planned data collection campaign as our companies work toward the series production agreement." -- Omer Keilaf, Chief Executive Officer

This engagement opens additional addressable market opportunities across multiple vehicle platforms globally.

Innoviz advances non-automotive product line and partnerships

The company recently launched Innoviz Smart, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor tailored for industrial and non-automotive uses, leveraging compatibility with the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin AI accelerator and announced new partnerships with Cogniteam, Spausch CCTV, and CronAI. Management highlighted that ASPs (average selling prices) for non-automotive deals are several multiples higher than in automotive, with non-automotive ASPs in the several thousands compared to several hundreds for automotive, with faster sales cycles and shorter design phases, enhancing near-term revenue potential and profitability.

"Shortly after unveiling the Innoviz Smart, we announced that we are partnering with Cogniteam to create a turnkey solution for a wide range of safety and security applications. We also announced that we are working with Spausch CCTV and CronAI to offer an integrated LiDAR vision perception platform. The platform is purpose-built for large-scale deployment across transportation, perimeter security, railways, and critical infrastructure. Additionally, Innoviz Smart is now part of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin AGX reference design. This will allow more developers to benefit from NVIDIA's advanced AI processing capabilities in applications such as smart cities, traffic management, security, robotics, and more." -- Omer Keilaf, Chief Executive Officer

The strategic extension into high-margin, rapidly growing non-automotive verticals provides a path for immediate incremental revenue with limited added expense, de-risking overreliance on cyclical automotive adoption timelines.

Robust financial discipline and capital flexibility underpin expansion

Q2 2025 cash burn was sharply reduced to $7.3 million versus $20.7 million in Q1, with nearly $79.4 million in cash and cash equivalents remaining, thanks to strong NRE inflows and cost realignment executed in the first quarter. To ensure ongoing liquidity through production ramps and potential variability in NRE recognition, Innoviz established a $75 million at-the-market (ATM) equity program, reinforcing its ability to fund R&D, operational scaling, and production while signaling balance sheet strength to OEM partners.

"With every development milestone that we meet on a customer's program, we unlock a portion of the NRE payments associated with that program. As we work to expand our NRE payment plan and get closer to our 2026 production ramp, we are launching an at-the-market or ATM program in the amount of $75 million. We intend to use the net proceeds from the ATM for general business purposes, including activities such as R&D operations and supporting our production efforts. We may also use proceeds to buffer the lumpiness of the NRE payment plan and to be able to maintain a sufficient level of liquidity on our balance sheet." -- Eldar Cegla, Chief Financial Officer

This disciplined approach to cash management and opportunistic capital access provides resilience during the next phase of scaling and production commitments.

Looking Ahead

Management reaffirmed full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $50 million to $60 million, driven by NRE payments and increased LiDAR unit shipments, and raised 2025 NRE bookings outlook to $30 million to $60 million. The company is targeting one to three additional program wins in 2025 beyond the current SOW, with production validation for long-range and short-range LiDAR units scheduled for Volkswagen’s 2026 SOP. There were no additional quantitative updates to gross margin guidance or detailed 2026-2027 volume forecasts given on this call.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

This article was created using Large Language Models (LLMs) based on The Motley Fool's insights and investing approach. It has been reviewed by our AI quality control systems. Since LLMs cannot (currently) own stocks, it has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.