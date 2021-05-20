Markets
GSK

Innoviva To Repurchase GSK's 32% Stake In Company For $392 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Innoviva Inc. (INVA) agreed to repurchase of GSK's equity stake in Innoviva, constituting about 32 million shares, or 32% of the outstanding common stock, at $12.25 per shar for a total purchase price of $392 million.

The purchase price represents a 3% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price of Innoviva's common stock.

Innoviva noted that GSK was its largest shareholder for many years and remains a key commercial partner.'

In Thursday regular trade, INVA was trading at $12.80 up $0.51 or 4.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK INVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular