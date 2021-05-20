Innoviva To Repurchase GSK's 32% Stake In Company For $392 Mln

(RTTNews) - Innoviva Inc. (INVA) agreed to repurchase of GSK's equity stake in Innoviva, constituting about 32 million shares, or 32% of the outstanding common stock, at $12.25 per shar for a total purchase price of $392 million.

The purchase price represents a 3% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price of Innoviva's common stock.

Innoviva noted that GSK was its largest shareholder for many years and remains a key commercial partner.'

In Thursday regular trade, INVA was trading at $12.80 up $0.51 or 4.11%.

