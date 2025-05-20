Markets
INVA

Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics Launches ZEVTERA For U.S. Market

May 20, 2025 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics Inc., a subsidiary of Innoviva, Inc. (INVA), announced the United States commercial availability of ZEVTERA (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium for injection).

The company noted that ZEVTERA is the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved advanced-generation cephalosporin indicated to treat adult patients with Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infection (bacteremia) (SAB), including those with right-side endocarditis caused by methicillin-susceptible and methicillin-resistant isolates.

In April 2024, the U.S. FDA approved ZEVTERA for three indications.It is the only FDA-approved MRSA cephalosporin antibiotic for treating adult patients with SAB and right-side endocarditis. In addition to Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, ZEVTERA is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and adult and pediatric patients (3 months to less than 18 years old) with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

ZEVTERA was developed by Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil ("Basilea") and received Priority Review, Fast Track, and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations for the CABP, ABSSSI, and SAB indications. In December 2024, Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics, Inc., acquired exclusive U.S. marketing rights through a licensing agreement with Basilea.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.