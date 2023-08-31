Innoviva (INVA) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 13.26 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.36% from the latest reported closing price of 12.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innoviva. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVA is 0.14%, a decrease of 0.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 85,491K shares. The put/call ratio of INVA is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sarissa Capital Management holds 7,277K shares representing 11.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,614K shares, representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 6,330K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,008K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 36.18% over the last quarter.

PHSTX - PUTNAM GLOBAL HEALTH CARE FUND Shares holds 5,214K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,438K shares, representing an increase of 14.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 29.06% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,123K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,567K shares, representing a decrease of 10.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,849K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,920K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 20.65% over the last quarter.

Innoviva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innoviva, Inc. is a healthcare focused asset management company. The Company intends to participate in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Innoviva operates in the United States.

