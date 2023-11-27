Innoviva (INVA) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 14.28 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.15% from the latest reported closing price of 13.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innoviva. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVA is 0.14%, an increase of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.75% to 83,314K shares. The put/call ratio of INVA is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sarissa Capital Management holds 7,277K shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 6,261K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,330K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 16.09% over the last quarter.

PHSTX - PUTNAM GLOBAL HEALTH CARE FUND Shares holds 5,158K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,214K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 7.97% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,999K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,849K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 25.44% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,872K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,123K shares, representing a decrease of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Innoviva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innoviva, Inc. is a healthcare focused asset management company. The Company intends to participate in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Innoviva operates in the United States.

