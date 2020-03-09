Innoviva Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for INVA

In trading on Monday, shares of Innoviva Inc (Symbol: INVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.87, changing hands as low as $12.26 per share. Innoviva Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INVA's low point in its 52 week range is $10.03 per share, with $15.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.45.

