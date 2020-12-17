Innoviva Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for INVA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Innoviva Inc (Symbol: INVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.23, changing hands as high as $12.28 per share. Innoviva Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INVA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.58 per share, with $15.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.25.

