Innovid Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Innovid (NYSE:CTV), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $2.9, a high estimate of $3.00, and a low estimate of $2.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.11% from the previous average price target of $2.84.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Innovid. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $2.50 $2.20 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $3.00 $3.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $3.00 $3.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Innovid. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Innovid compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Innovid's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Innovid's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Innovid analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Innovid's Background

Innovid Corp is a software platform that provides ad serving, measurement and optimization creative services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers and media agencies. It is engaged in ad serving, measurement and creative services. It operates in U.S., Canada, EMEA, APAC and LATAM, out of which it derives maximum revenue from U.S.

Innovid: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Innovid showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.51% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Innovid's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Innovid's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Innovid's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CTV

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Feb 2022 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 JMP Securities Initiates Coverage On Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CTV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.