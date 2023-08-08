News & Insights

Markets
CTV

Innovid Slips To Loss In Q2, Misses Estimates; Lifts FY23 Outlook

August 08, 2023 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Innovid Corp. (CTV), an independent advertising platform, on Monday, reported loss for the second quarter compared to earnings for the same period prior year, reflecting a one-time non-cash goodwill impairment expense. The results also missed market expectations. However, revenue improved 4 percent from last year.

The company also raised its next quarter and full-year earnings and revenue guidance.

The company reported net loss of $19 million or $0.14 loss per share compared with earnings of $4.3 million or $0.03 per share last year, on a one-time non-cash goodwill impairment expense of $14.5 million resulting from a decline in share price during the second quarter.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.5 million with a margin of 13 percent.

Revenues, however, increased to $34.5 million from $33.08 million for the same period, last year. The Street estimate for revenue was $32 million.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company now expects revenue in a range between $33 million and $35 million. Previously it expected in a range between $31 million and $33 million. The Street estimate for revenue is $32.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is now expected in a range between $3 million and $5 million. Previously, the company expected it in a range between $0 and $2 million.

Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects revenue in the range between $132 million and $136 million. Previously it expected revenue to be slightly higher than the revenue in fiscal 2022. The Street estimate for revenue is $131.03 million.

The company now expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 10 percent for the full year compared to the previous outlook of at least 5 percent for the full year.

In pre-market activity, Innovid shares are trading at $1.17, up 4.46% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.