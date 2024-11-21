Innovid rises 87.0%

Innovid (CTV) is up 87.0%, or $1.41 to $3.03.
- Innovid to be acquired by Mediaocean for $3.15 per share
- Innovid to be acquired by Mediaocean for $3.15 per share in stock
- Mediaocean to acquire Innovid in deal with enterprise value of approx. $500M
- Innovid Corp’s Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Report
- Innovid reports Q3 EPS 3c, consensus 0c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.