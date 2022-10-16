Innovid (NYSE:CTV) shareholders have endured a 73% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last quarter. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 73% in the last year. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Innovid didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Innovid increased its revenue by 31%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 73% lower during the year. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on Innovid's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Innovid shareholders are happy with the loss of 73% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 25%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 14% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Innovid better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Innovid .

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.