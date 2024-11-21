Innovid downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded Innovid (CTV) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target after the company entered into a definitive agreement in which Mediaocean will acquire it for $3.15 per share, or $525M The acquisition is expected to close in early 2025.
