Innovid downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded Innovid (CTV) to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target after the company entered into a definitive agreement in which Mediaocean will acquire it for $3.15 per share, or $525M The acquisition is expected to close in early 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CTV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.