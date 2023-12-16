Innovid (CTV) Price Target Increased by 15.63% to 2.36

The average one-year price target for Innovid (NYS:CTV) has been revised to 2.36 / share. This is an increase of 15.63% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.56% from the latest reported closing price of 1.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovid. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTV is 0.42%, an increase of 18.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 69,745K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Israel Iv Genpar holds 17,697K shares representing 12.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vintage Ventures Advisors holds 7,053K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ion Asset Management holds 4,567K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,452K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTV by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,535K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,945K shares, representing an increase of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTV by 74.54% over the last quarter.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 3,816K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,566K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTV by 24.55% over the last quarter.

