Innovid Corp. Q4 loss drops in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Innovid Corp. (CTV) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$1.66 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$3.43 million, or -$0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $38.62 million from $33.70 million last year.

Innovid Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$1.66 Mln. vs. -$3.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.01 vs. -$0.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.01 -Revenue (Q4): $38.62 Mln vs. $33.70 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $34 - $36 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.