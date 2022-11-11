Innovid Corp. Q3 sales increase

(RTTNews) - Innovid Corp. (CTV) reported Loss for third quarter of -$11.83 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$11.83 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$8.45 million, or -$0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 46.9% to $34.47 million from $23.47 million last year.

Innovid Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$11.83 Mln. vs. -$8.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.09 vs. -$0.45 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $34.47 Mln vs. $23.47 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $34 - $36 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $127 - $129 Mln

