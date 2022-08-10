Innovid Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Innovid Corp. (CTV):

Earnings: $4.30 million in Q2 vs. -$22.73 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.03 in Q2 vs. -$1.33 in the same period last year. Revenue: $33.08 million in Q2 vs. $22.84 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $33 to $35 mln Full year revenue guidance: $127 to $132 mln

