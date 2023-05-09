Innovid Corp. Q1 sales increase

(RTTNews) - Innovid Corp. (CTV) revealed Loss for first quarter of -$8.56 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$8.56 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$7.45 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $30.49 million from $25.86 million last year.

Innovid Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$8.56 Mln. vs. -$7.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.06 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $30.49 Mln vs. $25.86 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $31 - $33 Mln

