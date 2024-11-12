Innovid Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Innovid Corp. (CTV):

Earnings: $4.67 million in Q3 vs. -$2.73 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.03 in Q3 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.00 per share Revenue: $38.25 million in Q3 vs. $36.23 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $37.5 - $39.5 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $150.5 - $152.5 Mln

