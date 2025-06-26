Innovex International (INVX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Innovex International Inc (Symbol: INVX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.73, changing hands as high as $15.84 per share. Innovex International Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INVX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.93 per share, with $19.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.84.

