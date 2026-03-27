Innovex International (INVX) Price Target Increased by 21.33% to 30.94

The average one-year price target for Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) has been revised to $30.94 / share. This is an increase of 21.33% from the prior estimate of $25.50 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.81% from the latest reported closing price of $24.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovex International. This is an decrease of 195 owner(s) or 47.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVX is 0.11%, an increase of 10.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.50% to 43,765K shares. The put/call ratio of INVX is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 7,656K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,657K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVX by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,059K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,435K shares , representing a decrease of 18.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVX by 85.85% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,981K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,034K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVX by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 921K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVX by 39.09% over the last quarter.

MetLife Investment Management holds 829K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%.

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