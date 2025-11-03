Innovex International, Inc. Reveals Fall In Q3 Profit, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $39.22 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $82.58 million, or $1.99 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 58.1% to $240.0 million from $151.81 million last year.

Innovex International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.22 Mln. vs. $82.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $1.99 last year. -Revenue: $240.0 Mln vs. $151.81 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $235 - $245 Mln

