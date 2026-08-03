Innovex International, Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $25.03 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $15.35 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $244.90 million from $224.23 million last year.

Innovex International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.03 Mln. vs. $15.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $244.90 Mln vs. $224.23 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 260 M To $ 270 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.