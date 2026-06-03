Is Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Innovex International (INVX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Innovex International is one of 238 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Innovex International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INVX's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that INVX has returned about 28.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 27.7%. This shows that Innovex International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (SMERY). The stock has returned 30.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Innovex International belongs to the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.6% so far this year, so INVX is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. This 50-stock industry is currently ranked #102. The industry has moved +18.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Innovex International and Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.