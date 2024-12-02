Innovex International Expands with Strategic Acquisition of DWS

Innovex International ( (INVX) ) has provided an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Innovex International, Inc. has fully acquired Downhole Well Solutions, LLC, enhancing its portfolio with DWS’s advanced drilling optimization tools. The acquisition marks a strategic expansion for Innovex, allowing them to better serve US and international markets. This move not only strengthens Innovex’s offerings but also aligns with their ‘No Barriers’ culture, promising growth and increased returns for shareholders.

Learn more about INVX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.