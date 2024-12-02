News & Insights

Innovex International Expands with Strategic Acquisition of DWS

December 02, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

Innovex International ( (INVX) ) has provided an update.

Innovex International, Inc. has fully acquired Downhole Well Solutions, LLC, enhancing its portfolio with DWS’s advanced drilling optimization tools. The acquisition marks a strategic expansion for Innovex, allowing them to better serve US and international markets. This move not only strengthens Innovex’s offerings but also aligns with their ‘No Barriers’ culture, promising growth and increased returns for shareholders.

