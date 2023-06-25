News & Insights

Innovent,RemeGen Collaborate On Combination Therapy Of TYVYT, ADC Candidates For Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. and RemeGen Co., Ltd. reached a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with for the combination therapies of TYVYT (sintilimab injection) with RC88, a novel mesothelin(MSLN)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), or RC108, a novel c-Met-targeting ADC, respectively, as potential treatment options for advanced solid tumors in China, Innovent Biologics said in a statement.

As per the deal, Innovent will provide clinical drug supplies of TYVYT (sintilimab injection) during the clinical trial collaboration. RemeGen will conduct Phase 1/2a clinical studies to evaluate the anti-tumor activity and safety of the combination therapy of TYVYT (sintilimab injection) with RC88 or RC108 in Chinese patients with advanced solid tumors.

