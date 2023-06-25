Innovent,RemeGen Collaborate On Combination Therapy Of TYVYT, ADC Candidates For Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. and RemeGen Co., Ltd. reached a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with for the combination therapies of TYVYT (sintilimab injection) with RC88, a novel mesothelin(MSLN)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), or RC108, a novel c-Met-targeting ADC, respectively, as potential treatment options for advanced solid tumors in China, Innovent Biologics said in a statement.

As per the deal, Innovent will provide clinical drug supplies of TYVYT (sintilimab injection) during the clinical trial collaboration. RemeGen will conduct Phase 1/2a clinical studies to evaluate the anti-tumor activity and safety of the combination therapy of TYVYT (sintilimab injection) with RC88 or RC108 in Chinese patients with advanced solid tumors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.