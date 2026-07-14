Markets

Innovent Grants Spero Ex-China Rights To Anti-CD40L Antibody IBI355 In Up To $1.1 Bln Deal

July 14, 2026 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics, Inc (IVBXF) said on Tuesday it entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) for IBI355, a third-generation Fc-silent anti-CD40L antibody being developed for autoimmune diseases.

Under the agreement, Innovent will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, bringing the potential value of the deal to about $1.1 billion. The company is also entitled to tiered royalties on net sales generated in Spero's licensed territories.

Spero will receive exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize IBI355 worldwide, excluding Greater China, where Innovent will retain rights.

IBI355 has been evaluated in two Phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers. Innovent has also completed a Phase 1b study in patients with Sjögren's disease, a chronic autoimmune disorder with limited treatment options.

Spero expects to initiate a Phase 2 trial of IBI355 in IgG4-related disease, a rare, chronic and progressive autoimmune disorder, in the second quarter of 2027.

Innovent plans to begin a Phase 2 study in China for Sjögren's disease by early 2027.

Innovent Biologics shares closed 1.07% higher at HK$90.05 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, while Spero Therapeutics shares fell more than 6% in pre-market trading after ending Monday's session at $2.18 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.