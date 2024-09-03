News & Insights

Innovent Gets Fast Track Designation From FDA For IBI363 As Monotherapy For Advanced Melanoma

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track Designation to its PD-1/IL-2a Bispecific Antibody Fusion Protein for the treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic melanoma (except choroidal melanoma) in patients who have progressed after at least one line of systemic therapy, which must include a PD-1/L1 inhibitor.

The company noted that phase 1/2 clinical trials are currently underway in China, the U.S., and Australia to assess IBI363's efficacy and safety in various advanced malignant tumors.

Fast Track Designation (FTD) is a rapid review process designed to facilitate the clinical development of a drug that may treat serious conditions and fulfill an unmet medical need. According to regulations, drug candidates that obtain FTD qualifications will have more opportunities to communicate with the FDA during subsequent drug development and review processes, which will help speed up the clinical development and approval of the drug.

