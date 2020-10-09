Markets

Innovent, Eli Lilly Announce Approval Of HALPRYZA In China - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that HALPRYZA, a recombinant human/murine chimeric monoclonal antibody drug co-developed by the companies, has been officially approved in China for patients with diffuse large b cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

HALPRYZA is Innovent's fourth monoclonal antibody drug approved by the National Medical Products Administration following TYVYT, BYVASDA and SULINNO. It is also the second monoclonal antibody approved by NMPA that was co-developed by Innovent and Lilly.

