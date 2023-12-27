Innovent Biologics, Xuanzhu Collaborate On Clinical Trial For Advanced Solid Tumors In China

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. and Xuanzhu Biopharma entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement for the combination therapies of sintilimab injection (brand name: TYVYT) with KM-501, a novel HER-2 bispecific ADC, as potential treatment options for advanced solid tumors in China, the companies said in a statement.

As per the agreement, Innovent will supply sintilimab for the collaborated clinical trial. Xuanzhu Biopharma will conduct a Phase 1b clinical study to evaluate the anti-tumor activity and safety of the combination therapy of sintilimab with KM-501 in Chinese patients with advanced solid tumors.

TYVYT (sintilimab injection) is an innovative PD-1 inhibitor co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly and Company in China. It has been approved and included in the national reimbursement drug list (NRDL) for seven indications. It is also the only PD-1 inhibitor for the first-line treatment of five high-incidence cancer types in the NRDL.

KM-501 is designed by Mebs-Ig (antibody-edited bispecific antibody) platform with independent intellectual property rights to target dual-antibody ADC with two different domains of HER2. It is suitable for the treatment of locally advanced/metastatic solid tumors with HER2 positive / expression, amplification or mutation, including related advanced tumors with low HER2 expression.

