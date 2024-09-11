Innovent Biologics : Phase 3 Trial Results Of Mazdutide In Type 2 Diabetes Presented At EASD 2024

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. (IVBXF.OB) said that Phase 3 clinical trial results demonstrated the superiority of mazdutide to dulaglutide in both glycemic control and body weight reduction in Chinese participants with type 2 diabetes. Additionally, mazdutide treatment improved several cardiometabolic risk factors, including blood pressure, lipids, serum uric acid and liver enzymes.

The trial results for mazdutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist, in Chinese adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) (DREAMS-2) were presented as a late-breaking oral presentation at the 60th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

Meanwhile, the first Phase 3 study results of mazdutide in the weight loss of overweight/obese subjects (GLORY-1) were reported in oral presentation session of EASD. Mazdutide also works as a breakthrough weight-loss drug that offers dual-targeted fat burning, liver function improvement, and long-lasting weight reduction, providing comprehensive metabolic benefits to support weight loss and promote a healthier life.

DREAMS-2 enrolled 731 Chinese participants with type 2 diabetes (mean age 51.8 years, mean baseline HbA1c 8.22%, mean baseline body weight 76.95 kg), whose diabetes was inadequately controlled with metformin alone or in combination with other oral anti-diabetic medications. Participants were randomized to receive mazdutide 4 mg, mazdutide 6 mg or dulaglutide 1.5 mg for 28 weeks. The primary endpoint was the change in HbA1c from baseline to week 28.

According to the company, after 28 weeks of treatment, mean reductions in HbA1c from baseline were 1.69% and 1.73% for mazdutide 4 mg and mazdutide 6 mg, respectively, demonstrating superiority over dulaglutide 1.5 mg (1.36%).

After 28 weeks of treatment, participants treated with mazdutide 4 mg and mazdutide 6 mg experienced mean weight reductions of 9.24% and 7.13%, respectively, significantly outperforming dulaglutide (2.86%).

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.