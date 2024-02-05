Innovent Biologics Names Fei You New CFO

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics, Inc. (IVBXF.OB), a biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced that it has appointed Fei You as its chief financial officer, effective February 5.

She succeeds Ronald Hao Xi Ede who will retire from his role after seven years with the company.

Fei You has more than 20 years of experience in financial management, strategic investment and financing and was the finance chief of Jinxin Fertility Group Ltd.

On Friday, Innovent shares closed at $4.085, down 2.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.