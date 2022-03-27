Innovent Biologics, Lilly Expand Partnership In Oncology

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that they will expand the strategic partnership through an agreement for Innovent to obtain the sole commercialization rights to import, market, promote, distribute and detail Cyramza (ramucirumab) and Retsevmo (selpercatinib) once approved in Mainland China; and a right of first negotiation granted to Innovent for potential future commercialization of Pirtobrutinib in Mainland China.

As per the terms of the deal, upon regulatory approvals of Cyramza in the hepatocellular carcinoma indication and Retsevmo in the non-small lung cancer indication, Innovent will make payments of US$45 million in total and then intends to commercialize Cyramza and Retsevmo in China.

Under the agreement, Innovent has the sole commercialization rights for both Cyramza and Retsevmo, once approved in China, of which Innovent will be fully responsible for the pricing, importation, marketing, distribution and detailing of these two products.

Innovent intends to use its experienced oncology commercial team to leverage its broad commercial coverage in hospitals and pharmacies at various tiers to make these novel treatment options available to cancer patients in China.

In addition, Lilly has granted a right of first negotiation to Innovent for the potential future commercialization of pirtobrutinib in China. Pirtobrutinib is an investigational, oral, highly selective, non-covalent (reversible) Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor being studied globally for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

Cyramza (ramucirumab) was the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved treatment for patients with advanced or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma with disease progression on or after prior chemotherapy and the first FDA approved biomarker-driven therapy in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Retsevmo (selpercatinib) is a highly selective and potent rearranged during transfection (RET) inhibitor. It was approved by FDA, under the brand name Retevmo, as the first therapy specifically indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer who require systemic therapy, and adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer who require systemic therapy and who are radioactive iodine-refractory (if radioactive iodine is appropriate).

