News & Insights

Stocks

Innovent Biologics’ Drugs Added to China’s Reimbursement List

November 27, 2024 — 11:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Innovent Biologics (HK:1801) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Innovent Biologics has announced the inclusion of its drug Sintbilo (tafolecimab injection) and a new indication for Olverembatinib in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List for 2024, effective January 2025. This marks Innovent’s entry into the cardiovascular and metabolic field in China, potentially increasing the accessibility and affordability of these treatments for patients. Investors may find this development promising as it positions Innovent for growth in the Chinese pharmaceutical market.

For further insights into HK:1801 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IVBXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.