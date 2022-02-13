Innovent Biologics And IASO Bio : FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation To BCMA CAR-T Cell Therapy

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. and IASO Biotherapeutics said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Office of Orphan Products Development or OOPD has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to their co-developed fully-human B-cell maturation antigen or BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM).

ODD will accelerate drug development and registration action in the United States.

IBI326 will be eligible for certain development incentives, including FDA support for clinical studies, a waiver or reduction of registration application fee, and a seven-year U.S. market exclusivity granted upon product approval.

In February 2021, IBI326 was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by China's National Medical Products Administration for the treatment of R/R MM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.