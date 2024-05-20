Innovent Biologics : NDA Of IBI311 Accepted By China For Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. announced that the New Drug Application (NDA) for IBI311, a recombinant anti-insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R) antibody, has been accepted and granted priority review designation by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Drug Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). IBI311 is the first anti-IGF-1R antibody with NDA submitted in China.

Thyroid Eye Disease is an autoimmune disease that causes progressive inflammation and damage to tissues around the eyes.

