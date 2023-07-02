Innovent Biologics : China Approves FUCASO NDA For Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma Treatment

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. and IASO Biotechnology said that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the New Drug Application or NDA for FUCASO, the first fully-human BCMA-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least three prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent.

FUCASO (Equecabtagene Autoleucel) is a BCMA-directed CAR T cell therapy, using lentivirus as a gene vector to transfect autologous T cells. The CAR contains a fully-human scFv, CD8a hinge and transmembrane, and 4-1BB-mediated co-stimulation and CD3? activation domains.

The NDA approval was based on the results from the FUMANBA-1 clinical study (CTR20192510, NCT05066646), a multi-center Phase I/II registrational clinical trial conducted in China to evaluate the efficacy of Equecabtagene Autoleucel in patients with RRMM. In the clinical study, Equecabtagene Autoleucel demonstrated remarkable efficacy and favorable safety profiles.

Multiple Myeloma is a blood cancer that often infiltrates the bone marrow causing anemia, kidney failure, immune problems, and bone fractures. For Multiple Myeloma patients, common first-line drug treatments include proteasome inhibitors, immunomodulatory drugs, and alkylating agents.

While treatment may result in remission, most patients will inevitably enter the relapsed or refractory stage as there's currently no cure. As a result, there is a significant unmet need for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.