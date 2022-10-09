Markets

Innovent Biologics : China Approves SNDA For CYRAMZA For Hepatocellular Carcinoma Treatment

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. said that the National Medical Products Administration or NMPA of China has approved the supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA for CYRAMZA (ramucirumab) in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC, also known as liver cancer), who have an alpha fetoprotein of =400 ng/mL and have been treated with sorafenib. In March 2022, CYRAMZA (ramucirumab) was approved by the NMPA in combination with paclitaxel for second-line treatment in patients with advanced or metastatic, gastric or gastro-esophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma, making it the first and only targeted drug approved for the second-line treatment of advanced or metastatic, gastric or gastro-esophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma in China.

CYRAMZA (ramucirumab) has been discovered and developed by Lilly.

Primary liver cancer is a common malignancy of the digestive system worldwide, among which about half of all new cases and deaths occur in China. The main pathological types of liver cancer are hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which accounts for 85 to 90 percent, and a small number of cases of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma(ICC)and HCC-ICC mixed liver cancer. In China, HCC is primarily caused by hepatitis B virus and/or hepatitis C virus infection.

