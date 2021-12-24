Markets
LLY

Innovent Biologics : China Accepts SNDA Of TYVYT On Lung-cancer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Innovent Biologics Inc. said that the National Medical Products Administration or NMPA of China has accepted the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for sintilimab plus bevacizumab biosimilar injection and chemotherapy in patients with EGFR-mutated non-squamous non-small cell lung-cancer (nsqNSCLC) who progressed after EGFR-TKI therapy.

The application was based on the first interim analysis of ORIENT-31, the randomized, double-blind, multi-center Phase 3 clinical trial - which evaluated sintilimab in combination with or without bevacizumab biosimilar and chemotherapy compared to placebo in combination with chemotherapy for patients with EGFR-mutated nsqNSCLC who had disease progression after EGFR-TKI therapy.

According to the first interim analysis conducted by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, Arm A (sintilimab in combination with bevacizumab and chemotherapy) demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of IRRC-assessed progression-free survival compared to Arm C (placebo in combination with chemotherapy).

In addition, key secondary endpoints of objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR) were improved in Arm A compared with Arm C, which was immature yet.

Sintilimab, marketed as TYVYT (sintilimab injection) in China, is a PD-1 inhibitor with global quality standards jointly developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly and Company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular